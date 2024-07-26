West Ham United’s bid to sign Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui is now ‘off’ and Manchester United are ‘now pushing’ to sign him.

The defender has been expected to move on from Bayern Munich in the coming days and it was thought West Ham would be his destination.

While Manchester United were keen, it was believed they wanted to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka before making a move.

West Ham successfully agreed a fee with Bayern Munich for Mazraoui based on a €15.5m plus €4m in bonuses deal.

They also had an agreement over a contract.

No agreement has been reached with Mazraoui’s agent though and as a result, the deal is now ‘off’ and West Ham have ‘left the negotiations’, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

An opportunity has been spied by Manchester United, who are ‘now pushing’ to sign Mazraoui.

Talks between Manchester United and Bayern Munich for the defender are now advanced as they look to succeed where West Ham failed.