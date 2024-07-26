West Ham United have ‘outsider chances’ of signing a striker who scored 24 league goals last term after a proposed move broke down.

Hammers technical director Tim Steidten has a number of irons in the fire as he tries to boost Julen Lopetegui’s squad.

West Ham have just suffered a blow in their attempts to sign Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui, who does not want the move, while they remain in talks with Aston Villa for striker Jhon Duran.

Alternatives to Duran have been explored and a striker on the radar is Girona hitman Artem Dovbyk.

However, Dovbyk looked set for Atletico Madrid, taking him off the table.

A move to Atletico Madrid though has collapsed, with Dovbyk turning down the transfer, something which has left Roma in pole position.

West Ham though have ‘outsider chances’ in the hunt for the Ukrainian, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

Dovbyk, 27, would be signed as an alternative to Duran, with agreeing a deal with Aston Villa proving to be tough.

The Girona striker struck 24 times in 36 La Liga games last season.

Dovbyk played in all Ukraine’s Euro 2024 group games earlier this summer.