West Ham United’s hopes of signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo are set to end with Juventus now expecting to find an agreement for his signature this summer.

Todibo has been a top target for West Ham this summer and the Hammers have had a deal in place with Nice for a while.

However, the defender has been adamant about wanting to join Juventus despite the overtures from the Premier League outfit.

With Juventus struggling to get a deal over the line with Nice, West Ham were holding on to hope of signing the Frenchman.

However, according to Sky Italia, those hopes are set to be exhausted as Todibo is now expected to join Juventus.

It has been claimed that Juventus are expecting to finalise a deal with Nice for the French defender soon.

Talks are scheduled between the two clubs and a loan deal with an obligation to buy for a fee of €30m to €35m is expected to be agreed upon.

West Ham tried hard to convince Todibo but he is now almost certain to be on his way to Turin.