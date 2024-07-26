Everton have now secured the loan signing of Jesper Lindstrom and his versatility and ability to play anywhere behind the striker was what tempted them, according to The Athletic.

The Toffees have signed Napoli forward Lindstrom on a season-long loan with an option to buy the player at the end of the next season.

The Denmark international joined the Serie A side last year after impressing in the season before with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Lindstrom’s debut season with Napoli did not go to plan at all where he failed to register any goal contributions in his 22 league appearances.

Now the 24-year-old has joined Sean Dyche’s side on a one-year loan and Everton have a clear view on why they wanted him.

It has been claimed that his flexibility to play in multiple positions including his ability to create behind the main striker attracted the Toffees.

Everton appreciate how versatile Lindstrom is and are set to make use of it.

Everton will pay €3m to Napoli as a loan fee and they will need to pay €22m next season in order to acquire him permanently.

Now it remains to be seen if Lindstrom will be able to become the creative spark for the Toffees and get his career back on track.