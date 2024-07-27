Aston Villa’s bid to sign Joao Felix is ‘still on’ and he is still Unai Emery’s priority, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Villa Park outfit have just lost the services of Moussa Diaby to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, taking away one further attacking weapon for Emery.

Jhon Duran could also be sold amid talks taking place with West Ham United over a deal.

Emery is an admirer of Atletico Madrid forward Felix, but Aston Villa have put no formal proposal on the table for the Portuguese.

Despite that, Felix to Villa is ‘still on’ and the player remains a priority for Emery.

Talks are not expected to be easy and no deal is close to happening yet.

Felix, 24, has another five years left to run on his contract with Atletico Madrid.

He is not new to the Premier League, having had a loan spell at Chelsea during which time he made 16 league appearances and scored four goals.

Felix was also sent off, on his Premier League debut against Fulham.