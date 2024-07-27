Burnley could soon be a step closer towards offloading one of their stars after an interested club ‘accelerated efforts’ to ‘convince’ the Clarets player in question.

Scott Parker is running the rule over the squad he has inherited at Turf Moor as he prepares for a tilt at an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Clarets boss has also got to deal with an influx of players who were out on loan from the club last term.

Amongst the returnees is striker Wout Weghorst, who spent last term in Germany at Hoffenheim.

The Dutchman is inside the final year of his Burnley contract and the club are expected to want to sell him rather than see him run it down, while the player himself is also keen to go.

Turkish side Trabzonspor are amongst Weghorst’s suitors and noted how well he performed in the Super Lig when he was with Besiktas.

They are keen on the Dutchman and, according to Turkish outlet Play Spor, have ‘accelerated efforts’ to ‘convince’ him that a return to Turkey with them would make sense.

Weghorst has been heavily linked with a return to his native Netherlands, where he has admirers.

Trabzonspor though hope that the striker might be convinced to make a stop in Turkey before heading home.

Roma have also been credited with interest.