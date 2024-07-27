Celtic’s asking price for one of their in-demand stars continues to be an issue for an interested club, who are trying to carry out a strategy to lower it and know the player is waiting for them.

The Bhoys are in the thick of the summer transfer window and as well as looking to add to his squad, Brendan Rodgers is also dealing with how to try to keep it together.

Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo are the only arrivals so far, though Celtic do want Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno.

They are having to deal with big interest in midfielder Matt O’Riley and have already rejected multiple offers from Italian Serie A side Atalanta, while Premier League side Southampton are keen.

Celtic are sticking to an asking price of €27m plus €2m in bonuses, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

That is some way from the €17m plus €2m that Atalanta have offered, but the Italians are trying to carry out a strategy to lower Celtic’s price.

While the situation is at a standstill, it is suggested that O’Riley is keeping interest from Southampton on the backburner for now.

O’Riley is keen to play in the Champions League with Atalanta and is ready to hold on for longer to see if the Italians can reach an agreement with Celtic.