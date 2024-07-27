Hull City boss Tim Walter is refusing to be drawn on whether his side are making efforts to sign defender Charlie Hughes from Wigan Athletic.

The Tigers are hoping to make a number of additions over the coming weeks and there are admirers of Latics centre-back Hughes.

It has been claimed that Hull have gone in with a new bid worth up to £7m to take Hughes from Wigan.

Wigan would be able to bank between £4.5m and £5m, with bonuses making up the rest, but Walter does not want to talk about potentially signing Hughes.

Asked about interest in a deal for Hughes, Walter told BBC Radio Humberside: “Could be, could be.

“But we can talk about every player I want because that’s behind the scenes.”

Hughes has been heavily linked with a possible move away from Wigan this summer and was not involved in a recent friendly against Blackburn Rovers.

Whether Hull have put enough cash on the table for Hughes remains to be seen, but landing him would be seen as a coup.