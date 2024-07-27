Crystal Palace are set for a financial windfall when defender Jake O’Brien completes a move to Everton from Lyon.

The Eagles sold O’Brien to the French Ligue 1 side just last summer for a fee in the region of €1m.

O’Brien has hugely kicked on with his development during his spell at Lyon and is now in line for a big money return to the Premier League.

Everton have agreed a deal with Lyon for O’Brien and could hand him a medical on Monday as they look to push the capture over the line.

The move will benefit Crystal Palace as, according to the South London Press, the Eagles inserted a sell-on clause in the deal with Lyon.

Palace will be due a minimum of 15 per cent of any profit that Lyon make and with the fee for O’Brien expected to be in excess of €20m, that will be substantial.

It will further boost Oliver Glasner’s transfer kitty as he tries to strengthen.

O’Brien has also drawn interest from Nottingham Forest this summer, but he is set to head to Goodison Park.