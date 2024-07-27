Everton have worked out an agreement in principle with Lyon for the signature of Nottingham Forest target Jake O’Brien, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Ireland defender’s stock has risen rapidly since he joined Lyon from Crystal Palace last summer for a fee less than the £1m mark.

Wolves were interested in him, but were not prepared to meet Lyon’s £25m asking price and even Dutch giants Ajax have been in the race.

Nottingham Forest have also been keeping tabs on him, but it seems O’Brien is on his way to Everton this summer.

It has been claimed that a deal in principle has been agreed upon between the Toffees and Lyon.

Personal terms are yet to be worked out but an agreement is expected to be in place over a five-year deal with the player and his representatives.

Everton and Lyon will hope to finalise the paperwork for the transfer on Sunday before he undergoes a medical on Monday.

It remains to be seen whether O’Brien’s potential arrival affects the future of Jarrad Branthwaite, who is a Manchester United target.