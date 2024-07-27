The fee Everton have agreed to pay to Lyon for Nottingham Forest target Jake O’Brien has emerged, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 23-year-old Ireland international is poised to return to England with Everton a year after he left Crystal Palace for Lyon last summer.

A deal is in place between the two clubs for the defender to potentially join the Merseyside outfit in the coming days, with Everton beating off competition for his signature.

Nottingham Forest, along with Wolves and Ajax, were also interested in O’Brien, but Everton have stolen a march on all their rivals in the pursuit of the centre-back.

It has been claimed that Everton have agreed to fork out a sum of around €20m for the signature of the centre-back.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem and O’Brien is expected to sign a five-year contract with Everton in the coming days.

Everton and Lyon are working on getting all the paperwork for the deal in place over the weekend.

The Toffees are aiming to have the defender in for a medical on Sunday ahead of finalising his arrival.