Ipswich Town are closing in on Leeds United target Sammie Szmodics and the gap between the amount Town are offering and Blackburn Rovers want is now small, according to Sky Sports News.

Szmodics was lethal in front of goal for Blackburn in the Championship last season and the Ewood Park side are prepared to cash in on him for the right price.

Ipswich are the team leading the hunt to sign Szmodics, despite Leeds having been in with an enquiry.

Talks are ongoing between Ipswich and Blackburn and significant progress has been made.

There is now just a ‘small gap’ in the valuations of the respective sides and talks are progressing well.

Should an agreement be reached, it is claimed that personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

Szmodics is keen to play in the Premier League and moving to Portman Road will give him that opportunity.

Losing Szmodics would be a blow to Blackburn and the jury is out on how the Ewood outfit intend to replace the 27 league goals he scored last season.