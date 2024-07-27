Newcastle United do not look set to see one of their most experienced players head to a Saudi Pro League side that have been linked with him, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Eddie Howe’s side had a flurry of activity when the 30th June PSR deadline for Premier League clubs approached earlier this summer, but have since quietened down.

Players are still expected to depart from St James’ Park before the transfer window closes as Newcastle look to balance the books for new arrivals.

Experienced full-back and regular skipper Kieran Trippier is amongst those who have been linked with an exit.

Trippier made 28 appearances in the Premier League last season and contributed ten assists, but he is set to turn 34 in September and is inside the final year of his Magpies deal.

A move to the Saudi Pro League has been mooted, with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq linked.

Trippier though is ‘not a player on their radar’ and he is also not ‘within their budget’.

Al-Ettifaq have splashed the cash with Gerrard as boss, notably signing Jordan Henderson on a £700,000 a week deal.

Gerrard’s side currently have well known names such as Georginio Wijnaldum, Demarai Gray and Moussa Dembele on the books.

It does not appear Trippier will be joining them however.