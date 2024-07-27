Tottenham Hotspur are not close to signing a winger they have been linked with and whose club are prepared to do business, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Spurs have offloaded a host of players this summer with winger Bryan Gil looking to be the next through the exit door as he heads for Girona.

Ange Postecoglou is expected to focus on fresh faces soon and Spurs have been heavily linked with Juventus wide-man Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa is into the final year of his Juventus deal and the Bianconeri are prepared to do business for around £25m.

However, Chiesa is ‘not yet close to Spurs’ and no decision has been made on the winger’s future.

Chiesa has been consistently linked with a move to the Premier League in recent windows, with suitors including Aston Villa, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old has never played his football outside Italy and scored nine times in 33 Serie A games for Juventus last season.

Chiesa was also in action for Italy at Euro 2024 earlier this summer and played in all four of the Azzurri’s games at the tournament.