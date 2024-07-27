Oxford United are interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei on loan this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Palace signed the winger from Derby in 2022 but he has featured just five times for senior time since then.

Ebiowei has has had loan spells at Hull City and RWD Molenbeek but is still struggling to feature in Crystal Palace’s first-team plans.

The Eagles have not lost faith in the young winger and want him to play more senior football in the upcoming season.

It has been claimed that Oxford are keen to sign him on loan from the Premier League side this summer.

The U’s got promoted to the Championship at the end of last season and are looking to build a squad to survive in the second tier next season.

Oxford are hoping to work out a deal to sign Ebiowei on a season-long loan deal from Palace this summer.

The winger has the experience of playing in the Championship, which is a key reason behind Oxford’s interest in him.