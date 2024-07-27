QPR are working on a new proposal to bridge the gap that remains between themselves and Sporting Gijon for midfielder Jonathan Varane.

The R’s have made the 22-year-old Frenchman a key target and have been holding talks with Sporting Gijon about a deal.

There has been contact between the two clubs again in recent hours and QPR are considered to be the most interesting option of those on the table for Varane.

QPR have got closer to Sporting Gijon’s demands for Varane, according to Spanish outlet La Nueva Espana.

The proposal on the table is still not good enough for Sporting Gijon, but progress has been made in talks and the differences are expected to be able to be overcome.

QPR are now working to present another offer that it is hoped will be acceptable to the Spanish side.

It is suggested that the coming hours will be important to reach an agreement for Varane.

Sporting Gijon blocked an exit for Varane to Norwich City in the January transfer window as they rate him so highly.

He could have only left with a bid of €3m.

The situation has changed now though and Varane has slipped down the club’s list of midfielders.