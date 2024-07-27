Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has lifted the lid on his side’s efforts to agree a deal with Southampton for Paul Onuachu.

The powerful striker spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor after Southampton were relegated from the Premier League.

He wants to stay at Trabzonspor and the Turkish side are keen to keep him, but Saints, back in the Premier League, are determined to bring in a good fee if Onuachu does go.

Talks have been ongoing for several weeks and now Trabzonspor supremo Dogan has revealed the current state of play.

“Southampton dropped from €15m to €10m for Onuachu. We increased to €7m”, he said via Turkish broadcaster A Spor.

“Our negotiations are continuing.”

Onuachu scored 15 goals in just 21 Turkish Super Lig matches last season, despite injuries and a call up to the Africa Cup of Nations interrupting his club campaign.

Trabzonspor still have time to get the deal over the line, but Southampton are likely to want a speedy resolution to Onuachu’s future.