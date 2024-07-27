Stoke City have failed with two offers to sign a striker they are chasing, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Steven Schumacher’s Potters want increased firepower ahead of the new season and have zeroed in on one of their Championship rivals for a solution.

The man that Stoke are trying to bring to the Potteries is Blackburn Rovers hitman Sam Gallagher.

The 28-year-old was subject to interest from Ipswich Town in the January transfer window, but Blackburn kept hold of him.

Now Stoke are trying to take Gallagher from Ewood Park, however they have yet to succeed.

Blackburn have so far turned down two proposals from the Potters for Gallagher, though it is unclear how high those offers were.

For Blackburn, interest in Gallagher is far from welcome as they could lose Sammie Szmodics this summer.

Szmodics is being chased by Ipswich Town, while Leeds United have asked about him, and he could be sold.

Losing Gallagher at the same time would weaken John Eustace’s attacking options even further.