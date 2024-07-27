Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal for Bryan Gil to make the move to Spanish La Liga side Girona, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Gil, who is not in Ange Postecoglou’s plans at Spurs, has been keen to move on and has his heart set on signing for Girona.

Spurs and the Spaniards have now sat round the table and come to an agreement for the move to happen.

Gil will be joining Girona on a loan deal and extending his Tottenham contract to do so.

The winger’s new deal at Tottenham will contain a release clause set at €15m.

Girona will be given priority in any transfer deal to take Gil from Spurs permanently, but the player will be able to make a different choice if he wants to.

Gil leaving represents another wage off the books at Tottenham in a summer which has seen the club actively move on surplus to requirements players.

Now all eyes will be on Spurs and how they add to Postecoglou’s squad over the coming weeks of the window.