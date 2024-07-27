Tottenham Hotspur do not have to worry about losing one of their key players to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Spurs have seen a host of outgoings already this summer with Joe Rodon, Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele, Ivan Perisic, Japhet Tanganga and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg all being taken off the wage bill.

Incomings have been slower though, with Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall the only fresh faces in Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Speculation of further deals continues to swirl and Spurs talisman Heung-Min Son has been mooted as a possible target for wealthy clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Son though, according to Korean journalist Sungmo Lee, is not planning to move to Saudi Arabia.

The Korean attacker is happy at Tottenham and is not eyeing a slice of the Saudi Pro League riches.

Son turned 32 years old earlier this summer.

He continues to remain a key man in north London and scored 17 goals in the Premier League for Tottenham last season.