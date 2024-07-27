Tottenham Hotspur have been made aware that a Spurs star they are negotiating the exit of only wants to join one club, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ange Postecoglou is continuing to reshape his squad and after the recent departures of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Troy Parrott, more could leave.

Spurs’ 23-year-old winger Bryan Gil is keen to move on from Tottenham this summer following a season where he was nothing more than a bit part player.

The Spaniard has agreed personal terms on a contract with Girona and is pushing to join the Champions League new boys this summer.

He has informed Spurs that he wants to join Girona and Tottenham are now in talks with the Spanish club to agree on a deal.

It has been claimed that Gil only wants to join Girona, which Tottenham know, and does not want to consider other clubs.

Spurs have been informed that the Spaniard would stay at Tottenham if he does not get to join Girona this summer.

Gil has two years left on his contract and negotiations are under way for his potential move back to Spain.

The two clubs are discussing the terms and formula of a deal that would send him to Girona this summer.