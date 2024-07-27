West Ham United have been boosted as one of their key targets has told his club that he wants the move to the London Stadium, according to ExWHUemployee.

Tim Steidten has many irons in the fire as he looks to strengthen Julen Lopetegui’s options in both defence and attack, after landing Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme.

And the Hammers have been working hard to try and thrash out an agreement with Aston Villa for striker Jhon Duran.

They have not yet been able to come up with an offer good enough to convince Aston Villa to cash in on the Colombian.

West Ham can take some comfort though from the news that Duran wants the move to the London Stadium.

Duran has ‘made it clear’ to Aston Villa he wants the move to happen.

He is keen to pull on a West Ham shirt and is waiting for the two clubs to agree a deal.

West Ham are continuing to explore alternatives to Duran, but the Villa man remains their top striker target.

If Duran puts pressure on Aston Villa for the move to happen then it could focus minds at Villa Park to agree a compromise deal.