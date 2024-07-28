Burnley asked for too much for one of their players this summer which forced the club to instead sign a star from Scottish giants Rangers.

The Clarets are seeing a number of their players linked with possible moves away from Turf Moor this summer in the aftermath of relegation from the Premier League.

Dutch side FC Twente have recently landed Sam Lammers from Rangers, but they were keener on one of Burnley’s stars.

The Dutch side wanted Wout Weghorst, but according to Dutch journalist Tijmen van Wissing, Burnley priced the striker out of the move.

Discussing Twente capturing Lammers, Van Wissing said on Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur: “A great purchase for Twente, who were looking for a striker to play alongside Ricky van Wolfswinkel.

“It was a long-term transfer and it is no secret that Wout Weghorst was one of the candidates.

“That ultimately did not happen because Burnley asked too much.”

It is unclear how much Burnley were asking for in order to let Weghorst go, but the striker has been expected to move on from Turf Moor this summer.

Weghorst, who was on loan at Hoffenheim in Germany last season, has less than a year left on his Clarets deal and if he is not sold then the club risk losing him on a free transfer.