Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have no interest in signing Burnley midfielder Sander Berge at present, but Galatasaray have been in touch with the player’s agent.

The Norwegian’s future is subject to speculation following the Clarets’ relegation into the Championship.

A switch to Turkey has been mooted, with Fenerbahce suggested to be leading the hunt for Berge.

However, according to Turkish outlet Haber, Fenerbahce have ‘no interest’ in Berge ‘for now’.

While Fener are not currently in the hunt for the Burnley man, he does have some interest from Galatasaray.

The Istanbul giants have contacted the player’s agent through intermediaries and are holding talks.

Galatasaray could choose to try and snap up Berge before the transfer window closes at the end of next month.

Berge missed only one of Burnley’s 38 Premier League games last season and found himself going in the referee’s notebook on eight occasions, while he was given his marching orders in a defeat to Aston Villa.