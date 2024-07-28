Leeds United made contact with one of their Championship rivals over a potential deal, but then did not return once they learned the price, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has been running the rule over his squad at a training camp in Germany and his team have put in encouraging friendly performances against Hannover and Schalke, respectively.

Farke is still in the market to add to his squad and Leeds are expected to do business over the coming weeks.

Beefing up their firepower has been on the agenda and to that end, Leeds approached Blackburn Rovers to ask about Sammie Szmodics.

Szmodics hit a monster 33 goals across all competitions last season, including in a win at Elland Road which damaged Leeds’ automatic promotion hopes.

Blackburn told Leeds the price they would need to pay for the 28-year-old and the Whites did not return.

Szmodics is still on the books at Ewood Park and Leeds could possibly go back yet, but they are running out of time.

Blackburn want a quick resolution to Szmodics’ future and are in talks with Premier League side Ipswich Town, who are keen to sign him.

Szmodics scored against Ipswich at Portman Road last season.