Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo is attracting interest from a number of clubs in the Bundesliga, amid the Reds rejecting a bid for him, according to the Athletic.

Endo was brought in at Anfield last summer from Stuttgart, with Liverpool having a pressing need for a defensively minded midfielder.

The Japanese impressed when he settled into the Premier League and Marseille have just made a bid of €14m for him.

Liverpool have turned it down, but there is more interest in Endo than from just Marseille.

A number of Bundesliga clubs are interested in bringing Endo back to German football.

His stock remains high due to how he performed at Stuttgart and Endo is popular in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool turned down Marseille’s bid for the 31-year-old, but how firm the Reds’ resolve to keep Endo is could be tested by a German side.

Marseille may also come back to the table with an offer for the Japanese midfielder.