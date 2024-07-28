Monaco have received a big offer for Manchester United linked Youssouf Fofana from an unnamed English club but the midfielder is prioritising a move to AC Milan.

The 25-year-old midfielder is in the final year of his contract at Monaco and is almost certain to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer.

AC Milan have agreed personal terms with the midfielder but the inclusion of a Manchester United in the race has complicated matters for the Rossoneri.

The Premier League giants have made enquiries for him but it is unclear whether any more concrete moves were made.

According to Italian sports broadcaster Sky Italia, an unnamed English club have tabled a big bid for the player.

However, for the moment, it is unlikely to go anywhere as Fofana does not want to discuss the move.

The Frenchman is prioritising a move to AC Milan who have tabled their first official bid of €17m.

It has been rejected as Monaco have slapped a €35m asking price on the player due to interest from the Premier League.

With Fofana keen on a move to the San Siro, AC Milan are hopeful that a deal could be agreed for a lower figure.