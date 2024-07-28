Newcastle United have been carrying out background checks on a Denmark Under-21 striker in recent days ahead of a possible swoop, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Magpies are looking to pick up the pace in the transfer market after a period of calm following the crisis around meeting the Premier League’s PSR rules last month.

Eddie Howe is keen to add more options to his squad and the club are keeping an eye out for up and coming talents.

Denmark Under-21 international William Osula is now firmly on Newcastle’s radar and they have been carrying out background checks on him in recent days.

Osula is currently on the books at Championship side Sheffield United.

He played 21 times in the Premier League for the Blades last term and showed glimpses of potential.

The Denmark Under-21s star could be tempted by the idea of a move to St James’ Park if a fee is agreed.

He still has another three years left to run on his Bramall Lane contract, but Sheffield United have been keen to balance the books this summer.