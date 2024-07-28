Nottingham Forest made a higher offer than Everton to Lyon for Jake O’Brien, but could not convince the player.

Everton are on the cusp of completing a move to sign the Ireland defender from Lyon on a permanent deal this summer.

The Toffees have agreed to pay a fee of €20m to Lyon and the paperwork of the deal is being finalised between the two clubs.

Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Ajax were also interested in the 23-year-old defender, but O’Brien chose Everton to continue his career.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Nottingham Forest even made a higher offer than Everton in terms of a fee to Lyon.

However, the Midlands club failed to sell a move to the City Ground to the Ireland international centre-back.

Everton are hoping to get O’Brien through a medical on Merseyside on Monday ahead of completing the formalities.

The defender is expected to sign a five-year deal and return to England a year after Crystal Palace sold him to Lyon for a fee of €1m.

Lyon will also retain a 10 per cent sell-on clause as part of the agreement with Everton.