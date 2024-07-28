Queens Park Rangers are prepared to sell Wolves target Jake Clarke-Salter for the right price as they need funds to strengthen their attack, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Wolves are in the market for a defender after they sold Max Kilman to West Ham earlier in the transfer window.

Lyon’s Jake O’Brien was a target but he is on the verge of joining fellow Premier League side Everton this summer.

The club have been monitoring several centre-backs and QPR’s Clarke-Salter is one of the players they remain interested in.

It has been claimed that QPR are ready to listen to offers for the 26-year-old defender this summer.

The Championship club are ready to sell him if they get the right price for the centre-back in the coming weeks.

QPR are looking to raise funds to strengthen their attack and Clarke-Salter is seen as a sellable asset who could bring in a good amount of money.

The defender would likely be keen on the move and ready to test himself in the Premier League.