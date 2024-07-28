Rangers will not be bringing in midfielder Joan Jordan to strengthen Philippe Clement’s squad this summer, according to the Rangers Review.

Clement saw his men put through their paces during a friendly against Union Berlin this weekend as they prepare for the new Scottish campaign.

There has been unease as the lack of signings made by Rangers so far this summer as Clement wrestles with a small budget.

It had appeared though that Rangers would be adding to their midfield by bringing in Jordan from Sevilla.

The Spanish side are keen to move Jordan on and it has been suggested that Rangers will sign him on loan.

That talk though is wide of the mark and Rangers will not be taking Jordan to Ibrox.

Rangers are instead looking at other options in the market.

They have added to Clement’s kitty by selling Sam Lammers to FC Twente, while Connor Goldson is poised to join Aris Limassol.