Southampton have agreed to pay add-ons worth £1.2m as part of the deal for Ben Brereton Diaz, according to the Sun.

Saints are moving to bring in the Chile international and have a deal in place with Villarreal for his services.

They will pay a fee in the region of £7m to sign the attacker, who spent the second half of last term on loan at Sheffield United.

The deal though will also contain add-ons which could take the final cost higher and those add-ons are worth £1.2m.

Brereton Diaz has agreed a four-year contract with Southampton and is set to be put through his medical paces in the next few days.

The attacker made his mark at Blackburn Rovers and then departed the Ewood Park outfit at the end of his contract to join Villarreal.

He signed for the Yellow Submarine last summer, but struggled to make his mark in Spain and was loaned to Sheffield United.

Now, following the Blades’ relegation from the top flight, Brereton Diaz will get another crack at the Premier League.