Southampton are now in advanced talks to bring former Sheffield United man Ben Brereton Diaz back to England, according to the Athletic.

Saints boss Russell Martin wants more attacking options at his disposal for the start of the new Premier League campaign.

He has set his sights on Brereton Diaz, who is on the books at Spanish La Liga side Villarreal, but is available to move this summer.

Brereton Diaz spent the second half of last term on loan at Sheffield United and in a struggling Blades side scored six times in the Premier League.

Martin thinks that the 25-year-old fits the bill for Saints.

Now Southampton are in advanced talks with Villarreal to sign Brereton Diaz.

If a deal goes through then Southampton would be expected to pay around £7m for the former Blades star.

Brereton Diaz rose to prominence at Blackburn Rovers and joined Villarreal just last summer when his Ewood deal expired.