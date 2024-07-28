Sam Lammers made concessions to secure a move to FC Twente from Rangers, but could have earned more money if he had joined NEC Nijmegen.

The striker joined Rangers last summer, however he quickly struggled to prove to be effective in Scottish football and was loaned to FC Utrecht for the second half of last term.

His performances made him hot property for a host of Dutch sides and Rangers have just sold him to Twente for around £3m.

Twente have dug deep for Lammers, but the striker had to ‘make concessions’ to move to the club, journalist Tijmen van Wissing has insisted.

The now former Ger though did not just choose the best financial option as he could have joined NEC on more money.

“Lammers himself eventually had to make concessions”, he said on Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

“They [NEC] were prepared to go over €1m per year.

“He could earn a bit more at NEC, but Twente is currently further along than the team from Nijmegen.

“I can imagine that the preliminary round of the Champions League had a magnetic effect on Lammers.”

Lammers will now be looking to put an unhappy spell at Rangers behind him and kick on at Twente.