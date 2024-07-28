Tottenham Hotspur are now ‘closer than ever’ to agreeing the sale of one of their players to a club that will play in next season’s Champions League.

Squad churn is continuing at pace at Tottenham, with offloading players surplus to requirements for Ange Postecoglou the name of the game.

Bryan Gil is in line to be next out of the door, with a loan move to Girona, but he could be followed by Emerson Royal.

AC Milan have been trying to get a deal in place to sign Royal for several weeks, with an issue between the amount they are prepared to pay and Tottenham’s asking price.

Now though, according to Sky Italia, the two parties are ‘closer than ever’ to closing a deal for Royal.

AC Milan accelerated for Royal in recent days and have done so again in the last few hours.

The offer on the table from the Italians, who finished second in Serie A last term and will play in the Champions League next term, has been increased.

Spurs should end up banking between €14m and €15m for Royal, with bonuses also added on to potentially take the final fee higher.

Royal is happy to make the move to the San Siro.