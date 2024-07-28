Tottenham Hotspur have their eyes set on a 20-year-old replacement for Emerson Royal, with their interest ‘very much alive’.

Spurs are ready to offload Royal to AC Milan if the Rossoneri can close the small gap that remains between the respective valuations.

The Premier League side are already thinking about how they then replace the Brazilian in Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

They are admirers of Fiorentina’s Michael Kayode and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Spurs’ interest in him is ‘very much alive’.

Spurs have not made any firm moves over a deal for Kayode yet however and the interest is ‘just an idea’.

Kayode is though firmly on Spurs’ radar and they could make an attempt to take him from Fiorentina.

The 20-year-old was in good form for La Viola last term in what was his first full season in the senior side.

Kayode made a total of 37 appearances for Fiorentina over the course of last term and contributed with four assists.