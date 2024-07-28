Italian pair Hellas Verona and Parma are interested in a player that Celtic will consider offers for in the ongoing transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers is preparing his side for the new Scottish season and is looking to make additions, such as Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno if possible, and sanction departures.

Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke has struggled for game time since joining Celtic last summer and only featured ten times last season.

He was close to sealing a loan move to Italy in January before Celtic blocked the transaction due to injuries to other defenders, but they will let him go this summer.

Several clubs have been considering making a move for the 24-year-old defender and now the list has grown.

According to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Parma and Hellas Verona have joined the transfer mix for Lagerbielke in the ongoing transfer window.

The Italian clubs are considering making a move to sign the defender from Celtic this summer.

He is not part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans and Celtic will entertain offers for him this summer.

Lecce, Genoa, Udinese and Aberdeen have also been interested in signing the centre-back from the Scottish champions.

Lagerbielke could have a host of options on his table in the coming weeks.