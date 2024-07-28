West Ham United have reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign Aaron Wan-BIssaka in the ongoing transfer window.

After failing to convince Noussair Mazraoui to move to West Ham, the Hammers turned their attention towards Wan-Bissaka.

Talks resumed between West Ham and Manchester United for a player who has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, an agreement is now in place between the two clubs for Wan-BIssaka to return to England with West Ham.

The two clubs are now aligned on the fee for the defender but West Ham are yet to agree personal terms with Wan-BIssaka.

However, it has been claimed that West Ham’s salary offer is likely to convince him to move to London Stadium.

Wan-Bissaka was claimed to want a move to Inter, but he is now tipped to head to the London Stadium.

Manchester United have also lined up Mazraoui as his replacement and have a deal in place with Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils have agreed to pay a fee of €25m to the German giants for the right-back this summer.

Personal terms are unlikely to be a problem as the defender has been keen to move to Old Trafford and work under his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.