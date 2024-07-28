West Ham United are ‘close to conceding defeat’ in their bid to sign a player they have lodged an offer for, according to ExWHUemployee.

Hammers technical director Tim Steidten is looking high and low for fresh additions to Julen Lopetegui’s squad as a centre-back, a midfielder and a striker are sought.

West Ham are also claimed to still hold an interest in Brazilian winger Wesley Gassova.

They have also now gone in with an ambitious bid to sign France midfielder Youssouf Fofana from Monaco.

Fofana has been interesting Manchester United, but is claimed to have his heart set on joining AC Milan.

An unnamed Premier League side made a bid for Fofana today and that club was West Ham.

However, West Ham are aware of Fofana’s strong preference for a move to AC Milan and are ‘close to conceding defeat’ in their bid to sign him.

Just as Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo would not consider joining West Ham because he wanted to sign for Juventus, it appears Fofana has also ruled out the Hammers due to his preference for AC Milan.

It remains to be seen if things change if the Rossoneri cannot meet his asking price.