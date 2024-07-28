French side Rennes have made Brazilian winger Wesley Gassova their priority to replace Desire Doue, but West Ham United are ‘still there’ in the hunt for him.

Rennes could well lose Doue in the coming weeks with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich both battling for his signature.

The Ligue 1 outfit are already thinking about how to replace him and have put Corinthians man Gassova in their sights.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Gassova is seen as Rennes’ priority to replace Doue.

West Ham were chasing Gassova earlier this summer and, it is suggested, they are ‘still there’ in the hunt for his signature.

Gassova’s price tag was an issue for the Hammers at one stage, while they have since signed Luis Guilherme.

Atalanta are also interested in Gassova, but the Brazilian is open to playing in Ligue 1.

The Corinthians man sees Ligue 1 as a good step into European football and that could play into Rennes’ hands.

Gassova is rated amongst the best dribblers in the Brazilian top flight and landing the 19-year-old would be considered a coup for whoever gets him this summer.