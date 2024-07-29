Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson wants to assess all options this summer amid interest from Leicester City and West Ham United, according to Sky Sports News.

The London Stadium outfit and the Foxes are keen on bringing the England forward in this summer with the player keen on leaving the north London outfit.

Freshly promoted Leicester City have already held talks with Arsenal for Nelson in the transfer window.

The Gunners man however prefers West Ham as his next destination but it has been suggested that the Foxes are confident that they convince Nelson to join them.

And now it has been suggested that Nelson will carefully think about the proposals Arsenal receive this summer before taking a decision.

Nelson broke through the Arsenal academy as an exciting prospect but he has struggled to open up a starting eleven spot for himself under Mikel Arteta.

Last season, he started only one Premier League match and was mostly used in the cup competitions and as an off-the-bench impact player.

Now it remains to be seen where the Arsenal man decides to go by the end of next month.