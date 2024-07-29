Senegalese striker Makhtar Gueye is undergoing a medical ahead of completing a move to Championship side Blackburn this summer.

After narrowly escaping relegation from the Championship, Blackburn are working hard to properly rebuild the squad this summer.

With Sammie Szmodics expected to leave, John Eustace has been pushing to add a forward to their squad in the ongoing transfer.

Gueye has been on their radar and a deal has been in the works between Blackburn and Belgian side RWD Molenbeek.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieti, the Senegalese is on the verge of completing a move to Blackburn this summer.

An agreement is in place between the two clubs and the forward is now being put through medical checks at Blackburn.

Once he gets through a medical, the forward will sign the contract with the Championship side.

He scored eleven times last season and will hope to crack the code in the Championship with Blackburn.