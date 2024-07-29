PSV Eindhoven are still keen on Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, but the Reds will need to bring their asking price down in order to make the deal happen.

The Dutch defender joined the Reds back in 2019 as a teenager and he has been sent out on several loan spells away from Anfield.

Van den Berg spent last season with Bundesliga side Mainz and he clocked 36 all competitions for them in the process.

He impressed with his performances last term and Dutch top-flight side PSV Eindhoven are keen on signing the player permanently.

It has been suggested that PSV had a bid worth €10m rejected by Liverpool at the end of the last week as the Reds are still holding onto their €20m valuation for the defender.

And now according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, even though PSV are still interested in Van den Berg, the Premier League side must lower their asking price to materialise the deal.

The 22-year-old is currently playing pre-season matches under new Reds boss Arne Slot but given the plethora of defensive options for the Reds, it will be difficult for the Dutch defender to make a place for himself in the first team.

Now it remains to be seen if Liverpool will lower their asking price to let Van den Berg move on with his career with a potential permanent switch.