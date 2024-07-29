Fiorentina will not even discuss a deal for Tottenham Hotspur target Michael Kayode if the potential proposed offers do not cross €20m.

The north Londoners are looking to revamp their squad and they could need a full-back soon as Emerson Royal is closing in on an exit.

It has been suggested that Spurs are finalising the add-ons of a deal with AC Milan as Emerson is closing in on a move to the Italian giants.

Ange Postecoglou wants to bring in a replacement for the Brazilian and Fiorentina’s Kayode is a player he likes.

He has been linked with the north London side and fellow Premier League side Aston Villa in the transfer window.

And now according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Calcio Mercato.com), La Viola will not open any discussions regarding Kayode’s sale if the submitted transfer fee is below €20m.

The 20-year-old Italian full-back experienced his breakout season with Fiorentina last term as he registered 37 all-competition appearances for them.

Now it remains to be seen if Spurs will be able to convince the Italian side with an opening offer around Fiorentina’s valuation of Kayode.