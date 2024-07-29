Ismaila Sarr is set to undergo a medical with Crystal Palace on Tuesday after getting his visa in London today.

The Eagles have been looking for a winger to bring in since losing the services of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Sarr is the man they have picked and a deal has been agreed with the winger’s club Marseille.

The wide-man is in London and has now received his visa, according to Senegalese outlet Taggat.

He will now undergo his medical with Crystal Palace on Tuesday and look to come through it without an issue.

If he passes his medical then he will be able to put pen to paper to his Crystal Palace contract.

Sarr made 35 appearances for Marseille over the course of last season, scoring five times and providing six assists.

He has experience in the Premier League due to a spell at Watford and has made 50 appearances in the division.