Derby County have made no approach for Malcolm Ebiowei, who is closing in on a move to Oxford United, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Both clubs won promotion to the Championship from League One last term, with Derby booking an automatic spot and Oxford United going up through the playoffs.

They are looking to strengthen ahead of the demands of a campaign in the second tier.

Oxford United are now close to making an addition in the shape of Crystal Palace attacker Ebiowei.

The U’s are set to sign him on loan.

Palace snapped up Ebiowei from Derby County in the summer of 2022 and the Rams bringing him back could have been seen as an obvious move.

Derby though are not rivalling Oxford United for the 20-year-old and have made no approach to Crystal Palace.

Ebiowei spent the second half of last season on loan in Belgium at Molenbeek and Crystal Palace will be looking for him to continue his development in the upcoming campaign.