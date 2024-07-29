Rangers manager Philippe Clement has insisted that the door is open for Todd Cantwell to change his mind but stressed that he wants to focus on players who want to stay at Ibrox.

Cantwell has told the Rangers manager that he wants to leave the club in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Clement is keeping Cantwell away from the club’s pre-season preparations as the midfielder looks to sort out a move away from Ibrox this summer.

The Rangers boss stressed that it was sometime back that Cantwell told him that he wanted to leave and insisted that the door is always open for him to change his mind and stay with the Glasgow giants.

However, the Belgian insisted that for him it is better to focus on the rest of the players in his squad who are focused on staying at Rangers and getting results for the team.

Clement told Sky Sports Scotland: “I kept the door open for all these weeks because it was a while ago that he came to me for the first time.

“As long as a player is here, and we believe in his qualities, the door is always open.

“But of course, we have to focus on the guys who are totally in their mind with the club and to get the results in the next couple of weeks.”

Rangers would want a good fee before sanctioning his sale as Clement wants a suitable replacement for him as well.