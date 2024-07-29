A club will start negotiations with Burnley soon about signing a Clarets star after they shook hands with the player in question.

Scott Parker is having to deal with players in his Clarets squad that are attracting interest ahead of the start of the new Championship season.

He has seen goalkeeper Arijanet Muiric depart for Ipswich Town, while another shot-stopper in Bailey Peacock-Farrell was sold to Birmingham City.

There is also an expectation that striker Wout Weghorst, who was on loan at Hoffenheim last season, will also leave.

He has attracted interest from a host of clubs, but it is Turkish side Trabzonspor who are pushing hardest at the moment.

‘Hands were shaken’, with the player according to Turkish outlet 61 Saat and there is ‘no problem with Weghorst himself’ moving to the club.

It is suggested that ‘negotiations with Burnley will begin shortly’ as Trabzonspor look to seal a deal.

The Black Sea Storm have been looking to bring in another striker after losing the services of Paul Onuachu, who was on loan from Southampton last season.

They will now hope to get Weghorst in through the door quickly.