Hull City are yet to table an official bid for West Brom striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, who is a target for Southampton, but remain interested in signing him, according to the Express & Star.

The Tigers are in the market for a reliable goalscorer at Championship level and have been looking at several forwards.

Hull missed out on the playoff spots by a whisker last season and want to be in the promotion conversation in the upcoming campaign.

Thomas-Asante is a forward the club have been tracking and are interested in signing him this summer.

However, it has been claimed that West Brom are yet to receive a bid for the striker this summer.

Hull are still waiting to lodge an official offer for West Brom to consider in the ongoing transfer window.

Newly promoted Premier League side Southampton are also said to be interested in the forward.

He was the top scorer for West Brom in the previous two seasons and has a year left on his contract.