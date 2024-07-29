Jake O’Brien has now come through his medical checks with Everton and passed them without an issue, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, putting Crystal Palace in line for a financial boost.

Sean Dyche has been looking to bolster his defensive options and Everton recently agreed a fee with Lyon for O’Brien.

Lyon paid Crystal Palace a fee of €1m to take O’Brien to France just last year and he has developed rapidly in Ligue 1.

Everton have agreed a fee of €20m for O’Brien and the defender has now passed his medical and is in line to sign a five-year deal.

Palace have a 15 per cent sell-on clause for O’Brien which applies to any profit that Lyon make.

The French side will be making a profit of €19m on the defender and that puts Palace in line for just under €3m.

It is another financial boost for the Eagles, following the sale of Michael Olise, at the same time as they are just about to sign winger Ismaila Sarr.

Sarr will have a medical on Tuesday.

O’Brien will be looking to quickly make his mark at Goodison Park under Dyche this season.